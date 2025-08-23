Millie Bobby Brown (left) and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl, embracing parenthood together. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has often spoken about her “wish to be a young mum”.

The 21-year-old actor and her husband Jake Bongiovi recently adopted a baby girl, and Brown is now relishing the challenges of motherhood.

A source told People: “She’s so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart. There’s no doubt that she’s a great mum. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes.”

“And they have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm – it’s going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up. Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mum. And Jake was always on the same page. They’re in it together.”

Brown and Bongiovi recently announced via social media that they’ve welcomed their first baby.