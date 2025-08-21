Advertisement
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby girl. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby girl. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

The 21-year-old actor and Bongiovi, 23, have announced via social media that they’ve welcomed their first baby together.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2024 – wrote on Instagram: “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl

