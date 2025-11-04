A source with Netflix insider knowledge told the Daily Mail the streaming giant’s silence is telling but also noted it is standard practice not to comment on internal probes.

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” they said.

“Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

The allegations are particularly surprising given Harbour’s previous comments about his “deep fatherly affection” for the former child star.

David Harbour plays fan-favourite Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, opposite Winona Ryder. Photo / Netflix

In a 2021 podcast episode of That Scene with Dan Patrick, Harbour said he has a “special relationship” with his on-screen daughter.

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with,” he said.

Earlier, in 2018, Brown described how she and Harbour “would express our feelings on and off the set”, working through them “like father and daughter”.

Now married to Jake Bongiovi and the mother of an adopted baby girl, Brown has gone on to star in Enola Holmes and the Godzilla franchise.

She has reportedly declined several requests for comment about the bullying allegations.

The allegations are another hit for Harbour, whose estranged wife Lily Allen released an album detailing his infidelity last month.

On Allen’s album West End Girl, she describes finding text messages on Harbour’s phone from a woman she gives the pseudonym “Madeline”.

The actor reportedly had an affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett after meeting the 34-year-old on the set of the Netflix film We Have A Ghost.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Allen has clarified “Madeline” is an amalgamation of several women her ex had an affair with, rather than modelled on a specific person.