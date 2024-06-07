This picture of Dr Michael Mosley was posted on Facebook with an appeal for information after he went missing while walking on holiday in Greece.

This picture of Dr Michael Mosley was posted on Facebook with an appeal for information after he went missing while walking on holiday in Greece.

Michael Mosley was last seen walking up a treacherous mountainous path, rescue workers said today as they shifted the focus of their investigation.

New CCTV footage, not shared with the media, from a house at the edge of a small marina at the far end of the port village of Pedi, Greece, showed the doctor and television presenter entering the path at about 2pm on Wednesday (UK time).

The path is a longer three-hour route back to where he was staying in the town of Symi. Rescue workers were previously searching the more direct road route between the two villages.

One of the rescuers said his decision was “inexplicable”.

Michael Mosley is a well-known face on British television. Photo / Greg Bowker

She said: “The path is not easy to follow, if he took a wrong turn, he would be lost.

“He could be anywhere; it is a race against time.”

The little-used path goes inland rather than following the coast.

The search was called off at 8pm Greek time on Friday night as dusk fell and will resume on Saturday morning.

Agios Nikolaos beach from where Michael Mosley is believed to have set off on his walk. Photo / AP

Mosley vanished on Wednesday afternoon after walking from St Nicholas Beach, known in Greek as Agios Nikolaos, to the small holiday resort of Pedi.

The initial focus of the investigation was a stretch of path from Agios Nikolaos beach, where he was sunbathing with Dr Claire Bailey, his wife, to the village of Pedi.

Police searched the waters around the area with helicopters and divers.

But CCTV obtained yesterday by The Telegraph showed he had completed his walk back to Pedi.

Watch: CCTV shows last sighting of Michael Mosley



Footage obtained by The Telegraph suggests the missing doctor completed a walk to Pedi after leaving his wife at Agios Nikolaos beach



The sighting came as Mosley’s children flew to Greece to join the search for their father.

Alexander, Jack, Daniel and Katherine are understood to be planning to retrace his last known steps in a bid to help discover what happened to the 67-year-old.

Mosley was seen leaving the St Nicholas Beach restaurant at approximately 1.30pm clutching an umbrella, which investigators believe he could have been using to shield himself from the intense sun.

Chrisa Zauroudi, who works at the restaurant, recalled seeing Mosley and his wife on a sunbed in the shade of a tree on Wednesday morning.

British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley has made programmes about exercise and diet. Photo / Greg Bowker

She said: “I saw him walk across the beach and then he went to the steps [to the coastal path]. He walked about halfway up and then he looked and walked back down and he returned to his wife.

“A little while later I saw him leave. He stopped to look at the drinks on the bar and then he went back to the steps. It was about 1.30pm. He was carrying a purple umbrella. I didn’t see him again. It was very hot, too hot, like today. I thought it was strange to walk when it was so hot.”

The decision of Mosley’s children to join the search came as every available coastguard officer, as well as firefighters, divers and a specialist police dog unit were scouring the tiny island for any sign of him.

An officer on the island told The Telegraph yesterday that about 30 coastguard personnel had been committed to looking for the father of four.

The dog unit and a squad of around half a dozen uniformed and non-uniformed police officers were seen patrolling Pedi beach yesterday morning as the search for Mosley entered its third day.

The officers were seen speaking with locals in restaurants and shops along the waterfront of the small village.

The search party combed the hills around the beach, where he was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur, Mosley’s brother, told The Telegraph yesterday that Mosley’s three adult sons and one daughter had flown to Greece to help with the search.

He said: “We are very shocked and perplexed by what has happened to him. His children have now all gone to Greece and are walking the path trying to find him.

“We know as much as what the police and the media has reported, but we are closely following the situation, and hope that there’s a good outcome. Unfortunately, when you get to my age or his age, accidents like this can happen.”

Arthur, who lives in the Cornish village of Flushing, said that when he last spoke to his brother he had been on his way to Greece and in “good spirits” and was looking forward to his trip.

He said: “The family are naturally hoping for a good outcome.”

Papakalodoukas Lefterios, the island’s mayor, said yesterday: “They have not yet found anything – it is a mystery, this disappearance.

“The police of Symi, the coastguard and forces from Athens, including police and criminal investigators, are working non-stop and will be working non-stop till they find any clue.

“I very much doubt there is a criminal aspect in this case. At least as far the local community is concerned.

“I very much doubt that any of the inhabitants of the island has acted in that way.”

He added: “I do believe however, the elder man walking on his own without a phone in an unknown island and 35C of heat could lead to many conclusions.

“He could have had unknown health issues triggered by the heat and he could have wandered through unknown paths and had an accident.

“Had he followed the right path I believe that everything would have been okay”.

Drones, sniffer dogs, helicopters and emergency personnel are taking part in the search.

Conditions are challenging – the island has been hit by a heat wave, with temperatures up to 38C forecast today. On the day Mosley disappeared, temperatures reached 36C.

One woman who lives in the area said Mosley’s disappearance was “strange” as the path he was expected to take was relatively easy.

“It’s a quiet place ... if you see the map of the area it’s a clear path, it’s nothing dangerous, many people go every day, every few minutes, that’s the reason it’s very strange because it’s a clear path.”

A friend of the person Mosley was staying with said she was struggling to understand how anyone could get lost in that part of the island.

The alarm was raised by Mosley’s wife after he failed to return from his walk on Wednesday.

An appeal was launched on a local Facebook page for expatriates for any information as to his whereabouts. “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk from St Nicholas Beach at about 1330 and failed to make it home,” it read.

Mosley is a well-known face on British television and also writes a column for the Daily Mail.

He has made programmes about exercise and diet and has advocated intermittent fasting regimes as a weight-loss technique.

He lived with tapeworms inside his body for six weeks after infesting himself for a BBC Four documentary called Infested! Living With Parasites.