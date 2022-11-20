Michael Bublé is coming back to New Zealand in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Haven’t met him yet? Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé is finally heading back to NZ shores.

The global superstar will return to New Zealand in June 2023 for just one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena, it’s been announced today.

He’ll perform songs from his 11th studio album Higher, released in March 2022, as well as several of his older hits at the one-off show on June 25.

The last time the Christmas crooner came to Aotearoa was in 2020 as part of his An Evening with Michael Bublé world tour, performing a sold-out show at Mission Estate alongside a 36-piece orchestra. The last time he performed at Spark Arena was in 2014, when he sold out two shows.

His New Zealand tour date follows on from his Australian tour, which takes him to Newcastle, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. The Australian shows were set to take place in November and December this year, but were postponed until June 2023 with less than three weeks’ notice, leaving fans fuming.

But Kiwi fans will be excited he’s added an Auckland show to the list - and the pop star can’t wait to come back.

“I have been touring Australia and New Zealand for 20 years now, and the fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” he says.

“I absolutely adore performing live, being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made feel so welcome.”

President of TEG DAINTY Paul Dainty says Kiwi fans who have already seen Bublé in concert know they’re in for a treat.

“Observing every single member of Michael’s sold-out arena audiences hanging on his every word certainly is a joy to behold, he creates memorable moments for us all to cherish,” he says.

Three of Bublé's albums have reached number one in New Zealand, including 2003′s Michael Bublé, 2011′s Christmas, and 2013′s To Be Loved. It’s no surprise that his Christmas album is certified 11 times platinum in New Zealand. Bublé has sold over 75 million albums, won four Grammys and travelled the world with multiple sold-out tours.

Tickets go on sale on Friday November 25.

Michael Bublé 2023 NZ show date

Sunday June 25, Spark Arena, Auckland