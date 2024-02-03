Michael Buble left a press conference stunned when he confessed he was under the influence. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Buble shocked attendees of a press conference when he revealed he was under the influence of drugs on Friday.

Buble, who was a celebrity captain for the NHL All-Star Game, appeared a bit off before confessing to everyone present at the press conference that he was under the influence of psychedelic drugs.

“My buddy told me, this is just a microdose of mushrooms and he was lying,” the star abruptly admitted.

“So, I’ll be honest, I thought I was in Blades of Glory for most of the time that I was out there, until it sort of settled down and then I realised, ‘Holy s***, I am in the NHL All-Star Game.”

He quipped that his confession may have cost him “a lot of income” with his sponsors.

“The mushroom talk cost me all my contracts, cost me a lot of income,” added the singer.

Later on in the press conference, Buble disclosed that he had grown tired of his fans not being able to see his “goofy” side. He went on to reveal that he hoped to try out new things in his career and that his fans would be supportive.

He said: “Every night I go out and put on this suit and then when I walk out on stage I become the guy I always wanted to be. He’s so cool, Teflon and says all the right things. I can be goofy but there’s another.

“You’re going to meet him. I’m going to make sure the whole world meets him. For 20 years I have done the same thing, it has been cyclical.”

Talking about himself in the third person, Buble went on: “Michael writes and makes a great record and I go to 40 countries and promote it and then I go on tour for a year and a half.

“I’m at this point in my life and my career where I want to do something different. Music will always be my happy place and my love but I need time to do some other stuff. Really it is about being that other guy – not the suit guy – being Mike. Whether that is in movies or television or whatever it is, it has to happen now.”