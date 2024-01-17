Michael Bublé said if it weren't for a stranger's help, he could have died during a spontaneous beach run. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Bublé has revealed his terrifying near death encounter that took place while he was on a walk with friends.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the iconic popstar recalled the moment he and his friends’ relaxing walk turned into a horrifying encounter that if not for a stranger, he would have been minutes from “certain death”, news.com.au has reported.

Setting the scene, Bublé said he and his friends were at a wrap party in Manitoba, Canada, enjoying some drinks when they decided to partake in a beach race, “I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach,’” he said adding, “And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach.”

However, as the group began running towards the ocean, a stranger started screaming at them.

“A guy that lived there just started swearing, literally swearing at us and just screaming - I mean screaming bloody murder,” the Christmas song hitmaker said.

“We didn’t realise we were running to our certain death,” the singer said.

“Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God, they’re so cuddly.

“Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch.”

Host and fellow musician Clarkson quickly replied: “Who would’ve thought there were just polar bears — nobody ever hears that. ‘Oh, there’s polar bears hanging on the beach.’ It just doesn’t happen.”

It comes after the star spoke about the heart-shattering moment his son, Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, while on the podcast, the Diary of a CEO.

Speaking to host Steven Bartlett, Bublé said: “My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes,”

He added, “That was a sledgehammer to my reality. I will never be carefree again in my life, and that’s okay. It is a privilege for me to exist. That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sorts of things, I guess it’s part of this beautiful life.”

The Canadian singer’s young son underwent treatment soon after his diagnosis and it was announced he was in remission the following year in 2017.