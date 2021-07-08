Metal as: Kiwi mum names kids Metallica, Slayer and Pantera

James Hetfield of Metallica. Photo / Getty Images

Move over Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii - there is a troupe of Kiwi kids looking to take the title of most outrageous name.

Journalist David Farrier has revealed that he has uncovered details of the Kiwi mum who named her children Metallica, Slayer and Pantera.

"Proud to report that a New Zealand mother has named her children Metallica, Pantera and Slayer," wrote Farrier. "She told me, 'It's not easy raising three of the heaviest bands.'"

In a series of tweets, he shared details of of his discovery, which he has laid out in full on his WebWorm newsletter,

Farrier claims to have seen the birth certificates, who show that Metallica was gifted the legendary middle name of "And justice for all," in honour of the classic album.

"I reached out to the Registrar-General himself, asking if there are any restrictions naming babies after band names, or albums," Farrier wrote.

He quoted Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery as saying: "There are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums, as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive or does not resemble an official rank or title."

Farrier suggested that the kids should be given tickets to the bands' gigs for the rest of their lives and said he had reached out to the metal legends.

He also included a photo of the proud mum, writing that "she deserves our complete and utter respect".

Last year nearly a quarter of baby names declined by the Department of Internal Affairs featured the word "Royal".

The Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages' 2020 rejection list showed

Roya Ltee, Royal, Royal-Blue, Royal-Reign, Royalty, Royalty-Rain, Royele-Blue, and Royell are among the 44 names shot down.

The guidelines make sure names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length, and don't resemble an official title or rank.

Nobody tried to call their newborn Covid-19 ... but it would've been rejected anyway, in case it causes offence.

In 2008, Family Court Judge Rob Murfitt ordered that a girl named Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii be taken into court custody so she could change her name. It had not been registered in New Zealand, but other names such as Violence, Chardonnay and Number 16 Bus Shelter had been.