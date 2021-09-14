Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's mystery red carpet date revealed

Kim Kardashian took an all-black look to a new level at the Met Gala, but not all were a fan. Video / NBC

Kim Kardashian took an all-black look to a new level at the Met Gala, but not all were a fan. Video / NBC

Kim Kardashian's mystery date has been revealed after fans believed that she was joined by ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian, 40, was joined by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia in matching full-body black outfits.

The Balenciaga designer joined his muse in a black hoodie, full-coverage face mask, black pants and slippers.

Kardashian's outfit was brutally mocked online.

The billionaire beauty mogul attended the Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum with this year's theme being In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – in celebration of US fashion.

Fans were stumped on how her outfit related to the dress code, but she later wrote on Instagram, "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

After her arrival, fans took to social media en masse to mock the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, comparing her to a "dementor" from Harry Potter.

Kardashian also dressed in head-to-toe black for the afterparty, this time with a mask covering her eyes.

Her after party outfit showed a little more of her face. Photo / Getty Images

The questionable display feels like a massive plug for West's new album, Donda.

Kardashian earlier hinted at adopting this sort of look for today's event after checking into her New York hotel at the weekend wearing a similar all-black leather outfit.

The ensemble, which she wore as she arrived at the Ritz-Carlton, included stiletto heel boots, loose-fitting pants, trench coat and complete head covering with room for a ponytail to stick out the back.

Ok. So Kim K decided to go to the #MetGala2021 as the dementor from Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/URuzLlLtGy — Davi-Don (@iamdavina876) September 13, 2021

The number is a far cry from Kardashian's usually glitzy and glamorous Met Gala outfits.

In 2019, the reality star looked as if she'd just stepped out of the ocean in a latex Thierry Mugler number splashed with beaded crystals, which took eight months to craft.

The costume gala, which is celebrating an all-American theme this year, was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and is one of the leading sources of funding with contributions anticipated to have surpassed $270 million in total after the 2019 event.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald