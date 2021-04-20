'Messy': TV anchor stuns with brutal Jennifer Lopez post

Jennifer Lopez, 51, has been engaged five times, with three of those leading to a wedding. Photo / Robert Kamau, GC Images

Jennifer Lopez, 51, has been engaged five times, with three of those leading to a wedding. Photo / Robert Kamau, GC Images

US talk show host Wendy Williams did not hold back when it came to addressing Jennifer Lopez's recent split from former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Williams shared a cheeky post to her Instagram account, which asked her social media followers to rate their favourite of J-Lo's previous five engagement rings.

Williams' Instagram followers were quick to comment on the subtle dig, with some rushing to J-Lo's defence, dubbing the post "messy".

One warned, "JLo is going to be mad at you", while another said, "Leave JLo alone".

Others saw the lighter side and were quick off the mark with the jokes, with one fan commenting "she's just having a whole engagement ring collection".

Another said: "Meanwhile some women can't get one proposal. She's over here with a jewellery store".

J-Lo split from former NY Yankees player Alex Rodriguez last week. Photo / AP

One J-Lo fan tried to shut down some of the comments, throwing support behind the singer by writing, "She IS smart enough to return the engagement rings. JLo can afford to buy her own huge diamond rings for EVERY finger! Therefore, she is not a 'ring collector'".

Lopez, 51, has been engaged five times, with three of those leading to a wedding. J-Lo's first marriage was to waiter turned actor Ojani Noa in 1997. The pair divorced in 1998.

Three years later the singer wed choreographer Chris Judd, but the pair called it quits just two years later.

Lopez became engaged to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in 2002 and he even starred in one of the singer's music videos as the couple famously became known as "Bennifer".

However, it wasn't to be and the pair called off the relationship just days before the wedding. The star went on to marry long-time friend Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple have two children together, but parted ways 10 years later in 2014.

J-Lo with first husband Ojani Noa in 1997, left, and second husband Chris Judd in 2001, right. Photos / AP, News Corp Australia

J-Lo recently announced the end of her engagement to former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez after four years together, with the couple stating: "We have realised we are better as friends. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and each other's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Page Six previously revealed the stars — who got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding twice, citing the Covid-19 pandemic — had split because of Rodriguez's scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.