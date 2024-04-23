A personal cameraman for Megan Thee Stallion alleges his working conditions became "intolerable” after he witnessed her having sex with another woman in a car. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of harassment in a bombshell lawsuit.

In a case filed on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, cameraman Emilio Garcia alleges he was made to watch the rapper have sex with another woman while ‘trapped’ inside a moving vehicle in Ibiza, Spain in 2022.

Garcia is accusing the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker of harassment and a hostile work environment, according to NBC News. The case comes after the high-profile lawsuit in which Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper.

The cameraman says that after the alleged incident took place, he was warned: “Don’t ever discuss what you saw”. He also alleges that Megan “berated, fat-shamed and treated him differently”.

He went on to reveal that the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it fostered a “hostile, abusive work environment” that made his “working conditions intolerable” in the lawsuit.

Garcia claims he was hired by the rapper as her personal cameraman back in 2018.

He stepped away from his job the next year to work with Megan fulltime but parted ways with the Grammy winner in June 2023.

He alleges that he was in an SUV with Megan and three other women after a night out in June 2022 when the rapper began to have sex with one of the passengers next to him in the vehicle.

In a statement to NBC News, he said: “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me”.

Garcia alleges that Megan asked him the next day if he had been in the car with them when the sexual act had transpired, and allegedly later warned him: “Don’t ever discuss what you saw”.

Furthermore, he says in the lawsuit that during the same car journey, Megan fat-shamed him and called him a “fat b****”. He claims she went on to say, “you don’t need to be eating”, which left the cameraman feeling “degraded”.

After the car ride, Garcia says that his compensation structure changed from a “monthly flat-rate to a pay-per-task system that required him to submit invoices for each assignment”.

He went on to allege that the rapper’s “possessiveness combined with a lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him” made him consider stepping away from his employment.

The lawsuit claims Garcia “endured a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress” while working for Megan.

Garcia says he stayed on the star’s schedule.

However, Roc Nation eventually informed him that “his services would no longer be required”.

The cameraman’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement to NBC News: “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behaviour and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct.

“Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”