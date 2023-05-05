The Sleepless in Seattle star rarely appears in public anymore. Photo / AP

Sleepless in Seattle star Meg Ryan has appeared in public for the first time in six months - and fans quickly picked up on her “unrecognisable” new look.

Ryan, 61, appeared to have a noticeably smoother face as she appeared to support her friend Michael J Fox ahead of the release of his new documentary on his battle with Parkinson’s.

She’s stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, but stepped out in support of the Back to the Future star, 61.

Meg Ryan completely unrecognisable in a rare public outing with friend Michael J. Fox.#MegRyan #MichaelJFox pic.twitter.com/4I39W7pShl — Dino Bisi (@lagoblu) May 4, 2023

The rom-com star was photographed wearing a black silk blazer and posing with Fox for the cameras.

While some shared negative comments about her new look, the actress has previously revealed that she pays no attention to trolls.

Ryan opened up about the rumours she’d had plastic surgery in an interview with Porter Magazine in 2015.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention, frankly.

“There’s a lot of hatred in the world today. It’s so easy to judge. Imagine being a hater, how stupid.”

Despite the fact that she rarely appears in public anymore, she didn’t want to miss Fox’s big moment. His new documentary looks at his life with Parkinson’s over 30 years since his diagnosis.

Fox was 29 when he was diagnosed with the disease and tried to hide it from his loved ones by taking pills.

He recently gave an emotional update on his disease, revealing he doesn’t expect to live into his 80s.

He told CBS Sunday Morning, “My life is set up so ... I can pack Parkinson’s along with me.”

He added, “You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s,” explaining that those living with the disease are at higher risk of common injuries or even colds turning fatal.

“I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it ... I’m not gonna be 80.”



