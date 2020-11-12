Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Meet Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of the Borat sequel

11 minutes to read

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova won the role after an open call and three days of screen tests in London. Phto / Elizabeth Weinberg, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Dave Itzkoff

The actress, who plays the title character's daughter, Tutar, talks about body hair, her "nonbiological father" Sacha Baron Cohen, and that scene with Rudy Giuliani.

Sacha Baron Cohen may be the star of Borat Subsequent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.