Meet Kid Quick: DC Comics new gender fluid character

Kid Quick is the newest member of the DC comic world. Photo / Facebook

DC Comics is introducing a new superhero named Jess Chambers aka "Kid Quick" who is a nonbinary, gender-fluid character who uses they/them pronouns.

They are the newest addition to a small nonbinary group of superheroes in the DC Comic world.

Kid Quick will join the nonbinary Lee Serano, who first appeared in the Super Girl comics, and original character Doctor Endless, who is gender fluid. Both characters debuted back in 2017.

Kid Quick will also be the Flash in the upcoming Future State: Justice League series. Photo / Facebook

Although there is a small group of LGBTQ characters in comic books, the representation is growing.

Jess has been debuted as part of the new Teen Justice team in the short story To Stop The Star-Conqueress, part of DC's Very Merry Multiverse Ivan Cohen.

"There are so many Flash characters in the DC Multiverse, we knew anyone we added to that category had to be really different from the rest," Creator of DC's Very Merry Multiverse told ScreenRant.

"I suggested that Kid Quick could be Earth-11's first gender fluid character and once editors saw [artist] Eleonora Carlini's terrific take on the character design, there was suddenly a lot of interest in them for stories beyond the Merry Multiverse special."

Big news out of @dccomics: Meet Kid Quick: a non-binary, gender-fluid character who uses they/them pronouns. pic.twitter.com/8urUQftmrV — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) December 1, 2020

In a news release obtained by Comic Book, Marie Javins, DC Comics' executive editor said "The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,"

"When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what's to come in 2021."

The character will also join Earth-11's Teen Justice team as The Flash in "Future State: Justice League.