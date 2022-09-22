The Rock presenters are under fire after making comments around a female colleague's breasts. Video / The Rock

MediaWorks radio station The Rock is under fire after airing a segment where hosts made sexualised comments about a female co-host's breasts.

Appearing on the network's morning show The Morning Rumble this week, hosts, Roger Farrelly and Bryce Casey joked about fellow host Mel Abbot when the buttons on her top burst open.

The show's fourth host, Andrew Mulligan, did not make sexual comments and insisted he wanted "no part" in the banter.

MediaWorks told the Herald it had "clear policies" around staff behaviour, while Abbot says she was "fine" with her colleagues' comment and didn't feel harassed.

A video of the segment has been posted to the radio show's website with the headline, "Mel's Shirt Kept Popping Open Today, Rog Is Currently Recovering In Hospital".

In the caption of the video it originally read, "have a watch up top ya dirty dog."

The caption previously read "Have a watch up top, ya dirty dog." Photo / Instagram @beneaththeglassceiling

However, when the Herald viewed the post this morning, the caption had been changed to read, "have a watch up top".

The caption has now been changed to read "have a watch up top." Photo / therock.net.nz

In the video, Farrelly is seen introducing the show before Casey interrupts him. Visibly flustered, the radio host says: "Rog, mate, I'm real sorry but ah, I might need to leave the studio for a little bit I think I need some fresh air."

Mulligan then asks Casey, "Are you okay?"

Casey replies, "Ah, I'm not. Something just happened in the studio. I don't know if I can say it but ah."

Abbot explains that she is wearing a jumpsuit with domes for buttons and when she moved her arms, the domes popped open revealing her "whole chest".

The camera cuts to Farrelly who tells Abbot, "do it again".

Casey compares the situation to "Hulk Hogan ripping down his T-shirt", with Abbot saying, "He didn't know where to look."

Casey responds, "Oh, I knew where to look," before he and Farrelly erupt into laughter.

"I don't know how to word this in a respectful manner but I was like wowee," Casey said.

Farrelly added, "yeah, wow."

Abbott says, "I'll put my jacket on properly. Oh, it's happening again," as she tried to button up her jacket.

Casey claps and cheers, "it's happening again".

The Morning Rumble shared clips of the segment to its Facebook and Instagram accounts - which have since been deleted - sparking commentary from social media users.

One person posted, "Where's the uncensored one?" while another added, "video evidence or it didn't happen."

"Find the unedited version on onlyfans next week," one said, provoking someone else to reply, "send me the link cheers".

"Bloody lucky buggers," a fourth said.

The comments from the male co-hosts led to widespread criticism on social media, including the anonymous Beneath the Glass Ceiling NZ Instagram account which called out the hosts.

"You have not only sexually harassed your own colleague but you've written an article about it and encouraged your listeners to sexualise her as well."

The post continued, "Your colleague might be ok with it, but what message are you sending to your listeners and fellow colleagues about how you view and treat wahine?"

Many followers of the page responded to the story in agreement.

The Herald asked MediaWorks whether it considered the comments acceptable in a workplace setting.

A spokesperson for the company said: "MediaWorks has clear policies and takes care to ensure staff are aware of them as well as the support systems in place should they require them."

Abbot has since made a statement on her Instagram account saying she is "absolutely" fine with the "mishap".

"On Wednesday I had an accidental wardrobe malfunction while on air (lol!) & we made light of it as a funny mishap.

"We turned it into a video as much as our content does & I was absolutely fine with it. I've been shown some responses suggesting I've been sexually harassed (something I'd take seriously if I thought I was ever a victim of)."

She added, "Thanks for the genuine concerns, which I appreciate, but rest assured there has been no harassment. The only harassment seems to be directed at my colleagues/mates with their reputations being called into question.

"So not everyone will see the funny side of this incident (as I did), but please know I'm absolutely fine."

Casey, Mulligan and Farrelly are yet to comment.

When asked by the Herald, MediaWorks did not say why the website copy had been changed or why they deleted their social media posts.