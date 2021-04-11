Matthew Perry deletes Friends reunion behind the scenes picture

The Friends cast are taping a reunion special. Photo / Supplied

Matthew Perry shared a picture on Instagram giving fans a first look at the Friends reunion but ended up promptly deleting it.

Perry, 51, who played Chandler Bing in the hit comedy show shared a photo of himself in the makeup chair prepping to reunite with the Friends cast.

"Seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my friends," he captioned the photo, which reached 27,000 likes before Perry removed the photo from his account.

Page Six reports he may have deleted the photo because he wasn't meant to reveal the reunion special was filming.

It comes after David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, let slip to Andy Cohen he was heading out to Los Angeles to film the special which has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Perry's deleted Instagram photo. Photo / Supplied

"I'm heading out to LA," he told Cohen in March.

"So finally, I mean we figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, has previously revealed details about what fans can expect and said the delays had given the opportunity for the cast to make it "even more exciting" for fans.

"You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."