A former writer and comedian of the US show Saturday Night Live is under fire after making distasteful comments about the death of Matthew Perry.

The late Friends star, who played the beloved character Chandler Bing, died aged 54 on Saturday after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Writer and podcaster Kevin Brennan posted the news of Perry’s death on Twitter, openly laughing and mocking Perry for the world to see.

“Drowned in a hot tub. Hahaha,” he wrote.

But while the public piled in on Brennan to show some respect, the former SNL comedian then doubled down on his post, writing: “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

His tweets were branded “disgusting”, “tacky” and “gross”.

“What is the matter with you?” asked one fan, as someone else added: “Please delete this and have respect for his family, friends and fans…”

“You are sick. What the hell is wrong with you? You’re a pathetic little loser of a man,” another wrote.

Someone then called out Brennan asking what he thought someone drowning in a hot tub was “funny”, and the disgraced comedian then hit back, writing: “Because it’s not very deep.”

Another person then took aim at Brennan and his lack of comedy, writing: “Comedy is supposed to be funny. Who told you that you are a comedian? Self-appointed?”

Many others took aim at Brennan, furiously accusing him of exploiting Perry’s death to stay “relevant”.

Despite Brennan’s disturbing attempt at comedy, fans turned their attention to pay tribute to Perry.

“Millions knew and loved Matthew,” one said.

“His past didn’t change that, and it made him stronger. He passed away with more class, and dignity than you could ever hope to have,” another added.

Podcaster Brennan worked at SNL more 20 years ago.

On Sunday evening, Perry’s family released a statement expressing their heartache following his death.

They told People: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Various media platforms have claimed that he was found after drowning in his spa pool at his home in Los Angeles.

However, the initial results of his autopsy have come back “inconclusive”, meaning the official cause of death – including the toxicology report – may not be known for a couple of weeks.

Perry starred in Friends alongside Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

The cast of Friends was Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green (left), David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. Photo / Getty Images

A few days after Perry’s untimely death, the five remaining members of the famed sextet paid tribute to their late co-star and friend, adding that they will “say more in time”.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,’ they shared in a statement sent to People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The publisher revealed that the message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

Other actors who appeared on Friends over the years have paid tribute to Perry, such as Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler’s on-off-again girlfriend Janice Hosenstein in the series.

“What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared,” she wrote.