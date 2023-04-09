Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Matt Heath: The Rocky movies are packed with life lessons for kids

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Sylvester Stallone stars as boxing hero Rocky Balboa in the legendary Rocky IV (1985). Photo / Supplied

Sylvester Stallone stars as boxing hero Rocky Balboa in the legendary Rocky IV (1985). Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Do yourself a favour and rewatch the Rocky movies. I’ve just been through all of them with my two sons. They’re not just entertaining, emotional rollercoaster rides to glory; they’re packed with life lessons

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment