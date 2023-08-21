Matt Heath: I picked the wrong time to stop lying

NZME columnist and Radio Hauraki broadcaster Matt Heath decided to stop lying - and picked the worst possible time to do it. Photo / Michael Craig

“Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit smoking” - Air Traffic Controller Steve McCroskey, Airplane, 1980.

I was recently a contestant on The Traitors NZ, a show all about deception. A few days before filming, I read Lying, a book by American neuroscientist and podcaster Sam Harris. In it he argues that we can radically simplify our lives and improve society by merely telling the truth in situations where others lie. It’s a compelling read. So much so I decided to cut lying from my life completely. An untimely, decision that would make my time on The Traitors extremely challenging. Fun. But complex.

The Traitors NZ is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. A group of strangers arrive at a scary location. The host secretly selects three of them to be traitors. Their job is to ‘murder’ the others one by one. The Traitors keep killing, until they are discovered and banished or win. If the Faithful eliminate all the Traitors, they share the prize money, but if any Traitors make it to the end, they win and get the cash instead. It’s a great format.

Matt Heath is one of the contestants in The Traitors.

On day one, we sit around a spooky table masked up. We can’t see anything. After what seems like an hour, a secret tap on the shoulder from host Paul Henry assigns me the role of traitor. An exciting turn of events. I would much rather don the hooded cloak, creep around in the dark and order hits on my new friends than sit in a room by myself waiting to die. The nights are fun. The day time is more complex. It’s a lot easier to succeed as a traitor if you lie. For a start, you can tell people you are not one, and they will be inclined to believe you. If you’re not lying, it starts to seem like you are one. Which, of course, I was. The only way to survive is to constantly change the subject. Any time conversation turned toward something that may rumble me, I’d bring up a new topic. “Matt, where were you last night?”, “Last night?… um… why do you think they asked us to bring pyjamas?. I like pyjamas, I bought new ones for the show. Blue ones. Did you bring pyjamas? Do you like pyjamas?. Shall we all wear our PJs to breakfast tomorrow?’…. “Ok Matt, I’m just going to stand over here on the other side of the room for a bit”. As a result, I was dubbed the “absent-minded Professor” by other contestants.

Of course throughout I wasn’t being completely honest. There were a few slip-ups here and there and arguably creeping around at night in a hood, plotting other people’s deaths is a form of dishonesty in itself. I was at the very least withholding a dark truth.

In the real world, as Sam Harris argues, lies complicate our lives and should be completely avoided.

“The liar must remember what he said and to whom and must take care to maintain his falsehoods in the future. This can require an extraordinary amount of work—all of which comes at the expense of authentic communication and free attention. The liar must weigh each new disclosure, whatever the source, to see whether it might damage the facade he has built. And all these stresses accrue, whether or not anyone discovers that he has been lying”.

Try not to lie for a day. You will be surprised how many little untruths you throw around just to grease the wheels and make people feel good.

Eventually, the non-lying tension got too much. I ran out of topic changes, contestants started looking at me sideways, I was on the outside, everyone turned on me and as Alex Casey wrote in her excellent Traitors NZ power rankings column:

“The rubber hit the road, Heath’s giant dopey grin faded to a panicked grimace. His leg shook uncontrollably as Brodie and Anna probed him for answers, and ultimately he wasn’t able to keep up his traitorous facade under pressure at the roundtable. “I was a traitor… SEE YOU IN HELL!!!” Heath screamed as he exited the roundtable. Just a calm, normal show.”

In the real world. We should endeavour to tell the truth. We may think a lie is small and harmless, but it probably isn’t. They negatively affect us in complex ways that are hard to predict. Sticking to the truth is better for everyone.

That’s in the real world - only an idiot would choose not to lie on The Traitors.

