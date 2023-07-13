Matariki moves throughout the night as well as throughout the year, so using other constellations as markers is a great way to figure out which way to look.

Matariki, the Māori New Year, is a time for reflection, connection and celebration of the past and the future.

For some, they may celebrate the holiday, which refers to the cluster of stars that rise in the middle of winter, by getting out into the community and partaking in some unforgettable activities like feasting and getting amongst nature.

For others, it may be more appealing to spend the chilly winter day tucked up with some kai with your whānau by your side and a brilliant show on, or watching the special Matariki coverage available on free-to-air channels.

If you’ve got cabin fever from spending the past two weeks at home with your tamariki, you may even decide a trip to the movie theatre is your best option.

No matter what you decide, here’s everything you can watch this Matariki.

Small screen

New Zealand’s free-to-air channels, including TVNZ, Māori TV and Three, are coming together with the help of NZ On Air to showcase a series of beautiful Māori films, shows and special coverage events.

Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki

TVNZ+ and TVNZ TikTok from Friday, July 14, airing at 8pm.

The country’s biggest and brightest musical stars are coming together for a special Matariki performance. Promising to be full of spectacular vocal performances and kōrero, the 90-minute show will be hosted by singer, composer and kapa haka superstar Pere Wihongi (who will also perform) and media personality Alex King.

Featuring performances from multi-award-winning artist and kaihaka Stan Walker, singer-songwriter Paige, soulful Kenyan-Kiwi musician Muroki, reo korokī [songstress] Jordyn with a Why, sensational vocalist Seth Haapu and the spell-binding Makayla Purcell-Mainini, the event is available to watch on TVNZ+ and will be live-streamed on TVNZ’s official TikTok account.





nzherald.co.nz, Friday, July 14 from 5.50am.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei present their Umu Kohukohu Whetū from Takaparawhau, Ōrākei Marae in Tāmaki Makaurau. Watch the live stream to witness this exceptionally special celebration of the Māori New Year featuring a Hautapu/sacred offering to Matariki. This event is a part of the 2023 Matariki Festival, presented by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Hikaia ngā ahi o Matariki

Hiakaia ngā ahi o Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri





Mānawatia a Matariki

TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Prime, Whakaata Māori, Pasifika TV, Radio New Zealand and Stuff. Friday, July 14 at 6am.

Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith from Ngongotahā Mountain (Rotorua), the duo will mark the beginning of Matariki with a traditional hautapu ceremony beginning at dawn.

Featuring a live address from Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Professor Rangi Mātāmua, Sir Pou Temara and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the coverage will also feature packages sharing how the country is celebrating its newest public holiday.

Made with the support of Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, the special coverage will see performances from Tauranga family band The Harmonic Resonators, helping Kiwis understand both old traditions and support the creation of new ones. It will be available to view on a multitude of services.

Island of Mystery – Te Wā o Matariki

TVNZ 2, TVNZ+, Prime and Whakaata Maori. Friday, July 14

This animated special episode is perfect for your tamariki as it follows friends Josh, Rangi and Kura on a major mission. Working together to help Josh understand the maramataka and triumph over Porakanui, they work to retrieve the god stick and send Josh back home – to the future.

Hongi to Hāngī: And Everything in Between... this time it’s Matariki

TVNZ 1. Friday, July 14 at 7pm.

Award-winning presenter Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat is returning for a special Matariki performance. Photo / TVNZ

Award-winning presenter Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat is returning for a special Matariki evening performance with the goal of helping Aotearoa to make the day an extra-special event for their whānau. Perfect for everyone, from the super-young to the super-old - sit back with some kai and enjoy this warm-hearted special episode of TVNZ’s beloved series.

Matariki

Maori TV and Maori+. Airs Friday, July 14 at 10.05pm.

If you feel like a late-night movie is more your speed this Matariki, then the namesake 2010 film could be perfect for you. Set in South Auckland’s Otara, the film follows five interweaving stories as it tells the touching history of Matariki. Using English, Māori, Tokelauan, Samoan and Cantonese throughout the film, it is the perfect way to end the day.

Big screen

A very special day at is being hosted during Matariki at Silky Otter cinemas across the motu in Ponsonby in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Wigram in Ōtautahi/Christchurch and at the newly opened Papaioea/Palmerston North venue.

Through the support of Ahi, New Zealand and Australia’s newest film distribution collective, Kiwis will be able to enjoy some of the finest Māori films on offer as they celebrate the country’s newest public holiday.

Patu!

'Patu!' is an emotional 1983 film created by director Merata Mita.

Make sure you grab the tissues before heading in to see this film. Released in 1983, this emotional flick was created by director Merata Mita and follows the story of mass civil disobedience that occurred in New Zealand during the winter of 1981. Reflecting on a landmark moment in Aotearoa’s history, the film highlights the courage and faith of both the marchers and a large team of filmmakers during the South African rugby tour.

Mauri

This special 1988 documentary marks the first time a Māori woman wrote and directed a dramatic feature. The Merata Mita-directed film follows the themes of cultural tensions, identity and changing ways of life, and is loosely set around a love triangle. Set in an East Coast town, the film was created with the help of production designer Ralph Hotere and starred Zac Wallace (star of Utu) and Māori activist Eva Rickard.

Utu Redux

Anzac Wallace as Māori leader Te Wheke in 'Utu Redux'.

Think this one sounds familiar? It probably does. The 1983 film was the second Kiwi film to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival and was such a hit with audiences that it was “enhanced and restored” in 2013. Directed by Geoff Murphy, it tells the story of the New Zealand Wars through Māori leader Te Wheke’s bloody path to redress ‘imbalance’.

Ngāti

Directed by Barry Barclay, this film is based in the fictional town of Kapua in 1948 and is not for the teary souls, as it tells the story of a Māori community and its people as they battle through some heartbreaking challenges including a life-threatening cancer battle, a surprise heritage discovery and a local community battle. As the first feature to be written and directed by Māori, the quietly powerful movie is an ideal way to celebrate Matariki.