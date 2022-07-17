Elliot McClymont and Sam Low go head-to-head in the final MasterChef challenge. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

It's been seven weeks of tears, sweat, unusual flavour combinations, and some truly stunning dishes - but who has taken home the MasterChef crown?

It's coffee guy Sam Low versus gin guy "Elegant" Elliot McClymont in the final - my two favourite beverages, and there's no way I could pick between them.

These two have been neck-and-neck throughout the challenges so far, and one thing is for certain - we are in for a close competition.

Judges Michael Dearth, Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee taste Sam Low's paua congee. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

But before we find out, there's a final epic challenge ahead in which each contestant must pitch their dream restaurant menu to judges Michael P Dearth, Vaughan Mabee and Nadia Lim.

McClymont calls his "Home" - drawing on his upbringing in the UK, time living in Sri Lanka, and his life in Aotearoa.

Low gives his dream restaurant his own last name to showcase his Chinese heritage and culture with a menu to match.

They then have to cook these menus for the judges in three rounds, with a possible 10 points from each judge up for grabs per round. The highest score for all three dishes will land one contestant the title of MasterChef New Zealand.

Elliot McClymont's chicken liver parfait wowed the judges. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

But it wouldn't be a MasterChef finale without a little tugging of the heartstrings first. So before the chefs begin, they each get some sweet video messages from family and friends via a Covid-friendly iPad to spur them on.

It's an teary start to the showdown - even Mabee admits the show has made him "emotional, man".

McClymont's chicken liver parfait entree lands him 25 points out of 30, putting him in the lead by one point over Low's paua congee.

Our chefs are cool and calm during the entree cook, but once they start juggling the mains and the dessert, Lim worries things are getting "chaotic" in the kitchen.

But McClymont's Sri Lankan prawn curry stuns the judges, Low's blue cod dish is "perfection" - they each score 27/30 in total, meaning it all rests on the desserts.

McClymont whips up a mouthwatering take on lemon, lime and bitters, while Low is making so many elements at once we couldn't keep up: steamed matcha cake, nori salt, kombu ice cream, jasmine tea granita ...

Or, as Mabee describes it: "Mr Whippy but under the ocean".

Low's winning and "weirdly wonderful" ocean dessert. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

With just twelve minutes to go, McClymont thinks he's got time to make a praline - and he's right. His lemon, lime and bitters dessert hits the mark with the judges.

He scores 9/10 from each of the judges, giving him a total 79 points out of 90. But it's Low's "weirdly wonderful" ocean dessert that lands him three perfect 10s.

The verdict is in: with 81 out of 90 points, Low is New Zealand's new MasterChef champion.

"It's insane, I never thought that this would ever happen," a shell-shocked Low tells the camera.

"This win is for little me."