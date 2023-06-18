Marston Hefner is the son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and former Playboy Playmate Kimberley Conrad. Photo / Instagram

Marston Hefner, the son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, revealed that he joined OnlyFans in order to fund his interest in Pokémon cards and comic books.

In an interview with the NY Post, Hefner admitted his wife is not “crazy about” his business venture but it allows him to splurge on Pokémon Go and comic books.

“She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests — taking risks,” the 33-year-old said.

Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner and Marston Hefner at The Playboy Mansion on April 30, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

“I joined it [OnlyFans] one, because I believe that nudity — there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality,” he told the NY Post.

“I really like comic books. I really like Pokémon cards. I’m a collector.

“This is like a way for me to, you know, get some income so that I can buy that Pokémon card that I really want,” he added.

While he did not disclose how much he makes from OnlyFans, he explained that he sees it - and his Pokémon Go card collection - as “a long-term avenue for further financial security”.

The collectible cards can be quite valuable, with the most expensive one - a Professional Sports Authenticator grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card - having sold for an eye-watering US$5.275 million to YouTuber Logan Paul last year.

As for his wife’s objections to the income stream, Hefner says that Anna Hefner, whom he married in August 2022, still supports him pursuing his interests - and adds that he would do the same for her.















