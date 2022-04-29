Cody dumped Selina after the final dinner party, which was revealed at the follow-up ceremony reunion. Photo / File

She had blue eyes and blonde hair while starring on this season of Married At First Sight, but Selina Chhaur has gone back to her natural roots.

The 32-year-old Adelaide hairdresser, who is half-Cambodian, half-Chinese, took to Instagram to debut her physical transformation, which included taking out her blue contact lenses to reveal her brown eyes, and switching back to brunette hair.

Selina, who was married to Cody Bromley on the dating series, uploaded a TikTok video of her new look, which was met with praise from her fellow MAFS contestants.

Selina has debuted her brown eyes and brunette hair. Photo / Instagram/Selina Chhaur

Tamara Djordjevic wrote, "I LOVE ITTTTTT," while Olivia Frazer added, "You look gorgeous as always."

Ella Ding wrote, "Ahhh yes queen love it so much," to which Selina replied, "Thankyou !! Embracing the Asian Persuasion vibes."

Selina, who was brutally dumped by Cody after the final dinner party, was open during the show about "being bullied" in the past due to her nationality, and struggling with the narrow 'blonde hair, blue eyed' perception of beauty.

Her insecurities were only heightened when she asked her TV 'husband' if he wasn't attracted to her because of her "nationality and look."

Cody responded: "I think it did honestly play at it initially. I'm not racist by any means but it's not something I'm familiar with. To be honest … the short answer is, it probably did."

A devastated Selina was left sobbing as she told producers Cody's remarks had "broken" her.

"He knows I've been bullied all my childhood based on that. I can't change my nationality," she said. "It's hard because I really like him and I'm trying really hard … I can't change that I'm Asian."

Viewers expressed concern for Selina on social media at the time, with one writing, "Selina has dyed her hair blonde and wears blue contact lenses. I'm scared #MAFSAU will tip her further into racial self loathing."

Despite slowly repairing their relationship afterwards, their relationship fell apart at the pointy end when Cody abruptly broke up with Selina just hours after the final dinner party was filmed.

During the ceremony reunion, Cody said it dawned on him that the pair – who said 'yes' at final vows and went on to spend weeks together outside of the experiment – didn't have a future when Selina was attempting to be affectionate with him in the group setting.

"Last night it got to the point where Selina was grabbing my hands and placing it and to me that felt very forced," Cody told the stunned MAFS experts. "It was just a realisation and it's for the best."

But it seems Selina learned an important lesson from the experience, taking to Instagram after the show finished to reveal she did find love after all.

"Although I didn't find my soulmate I ended up finding the greatest love of all, which is self love," she wrote.