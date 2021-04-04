Married at First Sight: Guest reveals behind-the-scenes look at wedding

Here's a look at what happens behind the scenes of a MAFS wedding. Photo / TikTok

Here's a look at what happens behind the scenes of a MAFS wedding. Photo / TikTok

A guest who attended a Married at First Sight wedding shared footage from behind the scenes - and show fans are not impressed.

Radio announcer Annabelle Brett posted videos from behind the scenes of a MAFS wedding to her TikTok account, revealing what really happens when the cameras aren't rolling.

Brett attended the wedding of MAFS villain Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson and the footage shows how the guests were all shuffled into a bus from Canberra to Sydney, without knowing where they were going.

@a.b_baby Party 2! Behind the scenes of a MAFS wedding ##mafs Spongebob - Dante9k

In fact, according to one of the guests, they weren't even allowed to ask where they were being taken to.

"So we don't know what the location is, we've got some guesses, but they take us to a hotel and then from there we go," Brett shared at the start of her video.

Guests had their temperature checked and were served drinks and nibbles on the bus.

A video shows the guests enjoying wine and canapes, although one guest jokes that, after not eating for hours, all he was served was "tomatoes on a stick".

The guest also showed the bride in the distance doing a piece for camera, but never revealed whose wedding she was attending.

There were also inside looks at the reception area, decorated with flowers and filling up with guests ahead of filming.