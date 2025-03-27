“I was expecting him to walk through the door with his tail between his legs,” Jacqui said, but she ended up getting far from that.

The group immediately turned on Jacqui, continuing to tell her that her standards are unrealistic and that she needed to find level ground with Ryan.

“Jacqui wants me to apologise for being alive. Honestly, I’m checked out,” Ryan told them.

And then, right on cue, the boisterous bride used one of her trademark lines as a last-ditch attempt to prove her point.

“Why don’t you want to be something great Ryan?”

They go away to chat privately at Jacqui’s request, but even after a veiled apology through tears, Ryan remains unmoved, telling her he no longer wants to continue the experiment.

It’s clear one of them will write leave at the next commitment ceremony, but we’ve seen this charade before so a drastic turn wouldn’t surprise me.

Beth and Teejay still can't quite figure out where their relationship stands. Photo / Nine AU

Circling the outer eye of the storm is Beth and Teejay, who are still reeling from Teejay’s lack of commitment last week.

“All I’m asking is that he’s open to working on things a bit more,” Beth said, after her glom flat out refused to say if he was ready to continue the relationship outside the experiment.

“If that’s where we are, that’s where we are. It’s not like we hate each other,” Teejay told his wife before the dinner party.

The group home in on Teejay’s flip-flop feelings, and the groom admits he’s feeling like a “bit of a seesaw”.

But even with more pushing, he refuses to give a yes or no answer, with Beth declaring the situation a “sh**t show”.

In a separate conversation, Beth reveals she doesn’t want to leave the experiment, but nor does she want to write stay at the commitment ceremony her unsure husband wants to leave.

“If you don’t want to be here, that’s so fine, I just want to hear it,” Beth said, happy she got it off her chest.

“I won’t be upset if you write stay,” Teejay replied. “I just don’t want to rush things right now, I need to think about it for a bit”.

And for those who were wondering what the other couples have been up to; the short answer is nothing that interesting.

Rhi and Jeff are thriving, Adrian and Awhina are gushing, and Jamie and Dave have healed old wounds.

As the final commitment ceremony inches closer, one can only hope there will be more than one or two couples left standing by the end of this hectic ride.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.