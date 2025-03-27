The raging Sydney storm outside paled in comparison to the one that unfolded at the latest Married At First Sight Australia dinner party “sh**t show,” leaving uncertainty as to whether one couple will even make it to the end.
Naturally, as it has been for the past few weeks, Kiwi bride Jacqui and her woeful “warrior” husband Ryan were at the eye of the storm, with tears and theatrics being thrown around left, right and centre.
“We launch the rocket, then we fall back to earth. I can’t do the YoYo anymore,” Ryan told producers in an exasperated spiel.
“If you don’t want to be here, that’s so fine, I just want to hear it,” Beth said, happy she got it off her chest.
“I won’t be upset if you write stay,” Teejay replied. “I just don’t want to rush things right now, I need to think about it for a bit”.
And for those who were wondering what the other couples have been up to; the short answer is nothing that interesting.
Rhi and Jeff are thriving, Adrian and Awhina are gushing, and Jamie and Dave have healed old wounds.
As the final commitment ceremony inches closer, one can only hope there will be more than one or two couples left standing by the end of this hectic ride.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of Mafs correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.