Marilyn Manson hires security, 'rocked' by abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has reportedly gone to extreme security measures after women have come forward with abuse allegations against the singer.

A source told the Sun that Manson is worried about his safety.

The source said: "Manson is worried about his safety and is not taking any risks. He's concerned about who might turn up at the house and has hired 24-hour security to watch out for him. He's paranoid at the best of times, but the allegations have really rocked him and he was adamant he needed protection."

Marilyn Manson is reportedly worried about his safety in the wake of abuse allegations against him. Photo / AP

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward naming Manson as her abuser, and in response, his record label Loma Vista Recordings said they would no longer be working with him, and ceased the promotion of his album too.

"Manson still has close friends and team members who have been with him for years and are worried about him, but a lot of people have turned their backs," the source added.

"He is unsure of what's to come regarding his career and is keeping an incredibly low profile.

"Manson has always been a hermit who often sleeps in the day and parties or paints at night into the early hours, so it's unlikely he'll be seen in public for a while."

Evan Rachel Wood came forward and alleged Marilyn Manson abused her while they were in a relationship. Photo / AP

In her Instagram post, Wood alleged Manson "horrifically abused" her during their relationship.

She said in her Instagram post: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

In response to the allegations, which saw at least four other women come forward, Manson called them "horrible distortions of reality."

Responding on Instagram he said: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

