The popular Aussie star has revealed an usual method that helps her get into character. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie has revealed the unusual acting method that helps her get into character.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the popular Australian born actress revealed she finds herself using animals as inspiration when channelling the character she is playing.

While preparing for her soon to be released film Babylon, the actress said she used the Honey Badger and an octopus to tap into the wildness of her character Nellie LaRoy – especially when her character was engaged in a face off with a rattlesnake.

Speaking about the film which is described as a “tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess” that “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood”, Robbie said, “The snake fight scene? That’s all honey badger.

“There are actual videos of honey badgers fighting snakes. There’s videos of honey badgers, which aren’t huge animals, fighting lions. And they have really thick skin. [My character Nellie] fights anything and anyone at the drop of a hat.”

Margot Robbie in Babylon. Photo / Paramount

Robbie stars alongside Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde in the film which is due to hit New Zealand theatres on January 18.

She went on to say the first time she used members of the animal kingdom as inspiration was when she starred in I, Tonya and explained that since she didn’t go to drama school she isn’t sure if it’s a popular acting method but she finds it helpful.

While preparing to play the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, the actress said she used the characteristics of a pit bull dog as help.

“I was a pit bull because they’re very misunderstood,” she said. “With her ice skates on, I wanted to be heavy on the feet … I wanted the character to feel like the world was bearing down on her all the time, but then, on the ice, she’s a mustang, like a wild horse when she’s ice skating. So she’s two animals, really.”

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

The method paid off for the actress who went on to win a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of the skater.

She has also achieved global success as an actress with no signs of her career slowing down having earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and four Golden Globe nominations in recent years.