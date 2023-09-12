He’s been a polarising figure of Aotearoa’s history, protesting Treaty claims, shooting the national flag and being imprisoned on firearms charges following the Te Uruwera raids.

And activist, artist, social worker - and now, Celebrity Treasure Island star - Tāme Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe) is as passionate as ever about activism and furthering te reo Māori.

But these days, he’s spreading that message through art and storytelling. Last year, he went viral with his artwork featuring the phrase “I Will Not Speak Māori” - words he was forced to write repeatedly in school.

And in 2023, he’s “hopeful” New Zealand as a whole will continue to embrace the Māori language, not through being forced, but as a natural progression.

Speaking with the Herald’s Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Jenni Mortimer earlier this year, he said of te reo that he thinks “people are talking about it” more than ever.

“There have been many, many, many challenges” in the past, he notes, but says the key now is not to pit one language against another, but to challenge ourselves personally.

“We have to let go of those layers, whatever those layers are. I too had to let go of some of those layers in order for me to kind of move forward. The enemy is not blue eyes, nor blonde hair. The enemy [is] internally within ourselves,” Iti says.

Tāme Iti. Photo / Damien Nikora

“I never had a voice. Well, we never had a voice, and then we regained the voice. And whether it be in English or Māori or whatever voice you want to use, that’s very liberating, to have the voice - [to] be able to articulate your thoughts and ideas.

“That voice needs to be heard, either through arts, music, theatre, in the way that we can share those magical moments, and to share some of those concerns that we do have,” he explains.

Iti is proudest when he sees the next generation able to express themselves and have a voice in te reo.

“I’m just amazed by my 14, 15-year-old mokopuna. I just shook my head and said, ‘Wow, listen to that’,” he marvels.

“Even the way they think. I wasn’t even thinking like that at 16 years old. They’re pretty on to it, you know, and I think those are the proudest moments that we have, all the work that we have done over the years to promote te reo.”

This year's Celebrity Treasure Island cast includes legends the likes of influencer Matilda Green, comedian James Mustapic, and none other than the iconic Tāme Iti. Photo / TVNZ

He points to the rise of Māori language schools like kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa Māori - and even Air New Zealand flights, where you’ll hear everyday Māori phrases like “kia pai tō rā”, “e noho rā” and “kia ora” spoken on board.

It’s part of our everyday lives, but that’s something that was unheard of in Iti’s early days - and it’s given him hope for the future.

“So just use those everyday things. You know, we’re not expecting people to learn fully, but it’d be really good,” he enthuses.

“It’s bringing another part of all of us, from Aotearoa, in the way that we express ourselves, whether in te reo or whether in whether in te reo Pākehā [English], the way that we put it out there.

“And there is hope there, for us to have faith in that.”

