Man who died after competing on Wipeout's cause of death revealed

A man who died after competing on the US television series Wipeout suffered a heart attack shortly after the obstacle course, a coroner has ruled.

Michael Paredes, 33, was filming the California-based obstacle course show in November and was treated on scene after suffering chest pain, before being rushed to hospital. He died the next day.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner handed down its report today, revealing Paredes died of a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.

Paredes had finished the course when he reportedly began to experience chest pain, with medical personnel onsite using a defibrillator on him.

Wipeout contestants are required to undergo medical exams before filming begins, and production takes place with doctors, paramedics and a safety producer onsite.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a TBS spokesperson said at the time.

Wipeout originally aired on Disney's ABC channel between 2008 and 2014 and was rebooted by TBS in April last year.

The production company behind Wipeout, Endemol Shine North America, also released a statement at the time of Paredes' death.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time."

The show is reportedly on a break from filming.