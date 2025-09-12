Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Major cinema chain offers $8 movie tickets to celebrate 116th birthday

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Hoyts Cinema is offering $8 standard cinema tickets this weekend. Photo / Hoyts

Hoyts Cinema is offering $8 standard cinema tickets this weekend. Photo / Hoyts

This weekend a trip to the flicks could cost you a mere $8, with a major cinema chain offering discounted movie tickets to celebrate its birthday.

Hoyts is celebrating 116 years in operation with a special treat for cinema lovers. For movie sessions on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save