Hoyts general manager of customer engagement Brad Eaton said the cinema chain was delighted to offer the special pricing for the company’s 116th birthday celebrations.

“We’re extremely proud of our long legacy in cinema and this weekend is all about celebrating with our loyal guests. Whether you’re after a new blockbuster or a fun experience with the family, there’s something for everyone so all can take advantage of this exceptional offer.

“This offer couldn’t come at a better time, with new release Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, supernatural horror The Conjuring: Last Rites, and comedy-drama The Roses all now showing, plus a variety of family movies and fan favourites on offer.”

The promotion is valid for movie sessions on September 13 and 14 only, excluding special event tickets and sessions of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Infinity Castle. Online booking fees and surcharges may apply. No further discounts apply.

Hoyts opened the doors of its first cinema in 1909, when dentist (and former magician) Dr Arthur Russell started showing films at St George’s Hall in Melbourne. He named his venture Hoyts Picture Palace, after a small US circus he had toured previously.

Hoyts has grown to become the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand. The company owns and operates 60 cinemas with more than 500 screens and 59,000 seats across the two countries. In 2010, Australia’s Hoyts Corporation expanded its New Zealand operations with the purchase of Barrie Everard’s Berkeley Cinema Group.