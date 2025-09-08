Advertisement
8 English estates for a Downton Abbey experience

By Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Cliveden. Photo / Cliveden House

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hits the cinemas this month; a final hurrah for a stately saga which has left many of us wondering about the highs and lows of being a lord or lady of the manor. But wonder no more, because we’ve found eight Downton-esque country estates where

