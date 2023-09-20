The family of beloved relationship expert Dr Trisha Stratford have paid tribute to her.

The family of beloved relationship expert Dr Trisha Stratford have paid tribute to her.

A Kiwi relationship expert on Married At First Sight Australia reportedly spent her final moments with her family before her untimely passing.

On Sunday, Dr Trisha Stratford’s relatives shared that the MAFS star “died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones” at the age of 72.

Dubbed a “matriarch” and a “wonder woman” by her family, Stratford’s children, grandchildren, siblings and other loved ones will meet in Auckland on Friday to grieve her death and say their goodbyes.

Stratford, who was born in New Zealand, is survived by her daughter Gina and her “true love”, partner Roger Lampen.

Her former MAFS co-star John Aiken shared the news of her death on Monday, honouring his late friend.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away,” he shared on Instagram.

“We shared an amazing seven seasons of @MAFS together... I’ll miss you, Tish. Thank you for all the memories.”

The clinical neuro-psychotherapist featured on the hit TV show for seven years as a relationship expert prior to her departure in 2020.

“I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy,” she revealed in a statement at the time.

In 2021, Stratford detailed her decision to leave the show, telling Women’s Day NZ that “by the end, I couldn’t compromise my professional and personal standards because there were participants on the show who I felt shouldn’t have been there”.

“The participants we got in seasons six and seven were so outrageous and outside the norm that it wasn’t what I signed up for,” she confessed.

Dr Trisha Stratford (centre) with her fellow MAFS experts Mel Schilling and John Aiken.

Prior to featuring on MAFS, Stratford worked on 60 Minutes in New Zealand and Australia and also spent time as a war correspondent in Somalia and Bosnia.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford,” a Nine Network representative shared.

“Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time.”