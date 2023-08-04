Sebastian Guilhaus appeared on the 2020 season of Married At First Sight Australia alongside bride Lizzie Sobinoff. Photo / Married At First Sight Australia

Former Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus is out of custody after his arrest for alleged drug trafficking.

The reality star turned OnlyFans creator faced charges for allegedly dealing more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and has been released on home detention bail, reports news.com.au.

Magistrate Simon Smart ordered Guilhaus to wear an electronic monitoring device after his release from the Adelaide Remand Centre.

Guilhaus is also banned from consuming illicit substances and is subject to random drug testing.

The outlet reports several of his family members were present in the courtroom, but declined requests for comment outside.

The reality star has not yet entered a plea in response to charges of trafficking in a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.

It comes after police raided his property last Friday and allegedly seized around $90,000 (NZ$97,000) worth of methamphetamine, according to local outlet The Advertiser.

The 35-year-old was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine at the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

According to police, the arrest comes after an in-depth investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Branch.

Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson described the discovery as “significant”.

“Methamphetamine causes terrible harm to users and to our communities,” he said.

“Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others.”

Guilhaus appeared on MAFS Australia in 2020, paired with bride Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Following their “marriage” on TV, the couple dated for about a year, before confirming their split on January 11, 2021.

They each wrote on Instagram: “We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Following the breakup, Guilhaus was dubbed one of Adelaide’s “most eligible singles”.

Going by “Seb”, he has described himself as an “athlete, creator (and) thought provoker” on Instagram, where he has 92,000 followers and uses his profile to promote his content on subscription-based adult website OnlyFans.



