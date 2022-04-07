Tamara was dumped by Brent. Photo / Channel 9

Brent Vitiello's brutal exit from the Married At First Sight's final vows ceremony has already gone down as one of the greatest mic drop moments in the reality show's history.

After weeks of turmoil with wife Tamara Djordjevic — who courted controversy early on with her harsh criticism of retail workers — Brent had the last word, telling Tamara she was "vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed", before dropping his speech cards and dramatically storming off into the distance.

While it may have looked like his frustrations were channelled organically in the moment as Tamara stood rolling her eyes at his speech, Brent has now revealed he pre-prepared the entire delivery — right down to dropping the cue cards at the end and leaving Tamara stunned and alone.

Speaking to Michael Brunelli and Josh Moss on The Handbags podcast, Brent said: "I'll be honest, I planned to drop the cards. I'd had enough and I was ready to walk away and make a statement that she needed to understand.

Brent called Tamara out for her behaviour during the experiment - then tossed his palm cards away and stormed out. Photo / Channel 9

"I had taken shot to shot from Tamara and I wanted to say my piece and walk away. It took me a week to write that speech."

Viewers rejoiced when Brent said his piece during the final vows ceremony, with many applauding him for finally telling it how it was.

"Our relationship is capable of great things when we are thoughtful, understanding, kind and genuine," he began.

"Well, we often had to hit rock bottom to get to this place. Unfortunately, the downhill spiral to the bottom was filled with disrespect.

"Closer to the end, as the stresses of the experiment really started to wear us down … your true colours showed you to be vindictive, spiteful and self absorbed.

"I was made to feel like a fool chasing you around for the smallest amount of decency and respect that anyone in the world should show another human."

He went on to say he "finally had the clarity he'd been lacking", accusing Tamara of having no respect for "anyone around her".

"I realised you lack all the qualities I'm looking for in a partner," he said.

"You are not God's gift to humanity. So stop looking down on everyone. I don't even know where you get the confidence to do so."

He concluded by saying, "So on that note, good luck, good riddance", before ditching his cards and taking his leave as Tamara stood with her mouth hanging open in shock.

Iconic mic drop moment. Photo / Channel 9

Tamara had delivered her speech first, declaring that "the best path for me is a path alone".

"If you take any advice for me, it's just to be yourself and that you're enough," she told Brent.

After Brent's savage exit, Tamara told 9Now: "Brent, I guess he wanted to have his say, have the last word, carry on like a child, throw his cards on the ground and pretty much just a 'f*** you'.

"If that's what he needs to do, and that's what he feels is necessary then good on him. I was fine with it," she added.

Brent and Tamara's pairing was one of the most chaotic of the season. Photo / Channel 9

Since the reunion episodes aired this week, it has emerged that Tamara and fellow bride Ella Ding's ex Mitchell Eynaud are now romantically involved, and may have been "for a couple of months".

Some contestants have speculated their connection actually started during the experiment, behind their respective partner's back.

As for Brent and Ella, who have been the subject of dating rumours themselves, they've revealed they're "open" to seeing where things go.