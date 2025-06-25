MAFS couple Ryan Donnelly and Jacqui Burfoot.

A Married At First Sight drama has leaked into a courtroom after one star took out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against his one-time on-screen partner.

Ryan Donnelly claims Jacqui Burfoot posted about him “almost incessantly”, but his lawyer says Donnelly is open to coming to an amicable resolution after he took out the protection order against her.

Donnelly was initially coupled with Burfoot on the popular Australian TV programme.

The pair shared a tumultuous on-screen relationship that Burfoot ultimately chose to walk away from.

In the programme’s Final Vows segment, she said “Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet”, to which Donnelly responded “Be gone with you, you horrible woman”.