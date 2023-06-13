Caitlin McConville suffered a tumultuous time on MAFS. Photo / Instagram

Caitlin McConville, a bride of this season’s Married At First Sight, has shocked fans with a dramatic transformation since coming off the show, reports news.com.au.

The Aussie make-up artist, 27, won over a lot of TV regulars during her time on the Channel 9 reality show for how well she handled her poor treatment from her screen “husband” Shannon Adams.

A few months after leaving the show, saying that she deserved to be “treated like a human being”, McConville had a self-proclaimed “level up” and debuted her makeover on Instagram.

The reality TV star dyed her bleach blonde hair black, which prompted fans to flood her comments, with some claiming she looks “so different”.

“Wow. You look A: very beautiful and B: so very different as a brunette!” one follower wrote.

“Loving the new look,” another said.

“OMG you look AMAZING dark. Love it,” a third wrote, with another saying, “wow new look!”

McConville’s glow up comes after her turbulent time on MAFS with her TV “husband” Adams, who became one of the most trolled contestants in the show’s history.

In the notorious ranking challenge, in which the couples have to rank their partner’s appearance compared to other participants’, Adams placed McConville second before moving her even lower on his list of hottest to least hottest.

Adams tried to validate his decision by saying, “I haven’t seen these girls without make-up … but I have seen you without make-up. You have potential to level up.”

Caitlin and Shannon were married on this year's MAFS.

The TV “husband” later told his “wife” that he was “still in love” with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for seven years and shares a child with.

Only a few weeks into the experiment, McConville chose to leave MAFS, making a brave stand at the commitment ceremony and saying she deserved better.



