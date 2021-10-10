Madonna says she regrets turning down a role in The Matrix

Madonna revealed she turned down a role in one of the most famous movies ever made. Photo / Getty Images

Madonna has shared some iconic movie roles she turned down.

She appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and promptly spilled the beans about the opportunities she turned down.

Fallon asked her about reports she turned down a role in the 1995 movie Showgirls, and Madonna made it clear she had no regrets about that project.

But there is one role she said she did regret before revealing an unexpected story about another movie offer.

"I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman." She said the part that ultimately went to Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns was "fierce."

"Showgirls? No."

But that wasn't the only iconic movie the Material Girl said no to. She revealed she turned down a part in one of the most famous sci-fi films ever made: The Wachowskis' classic The Matrix.

"I also turned down the role in The Matrix. Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself," she told Fallon.

The movie went on to make US$465.3 million at the box office, and would have earned her a nice paycheck in addition to her music fortune if she played Trinity, a role which went to Carrie-Anne Moss.

Madonna admitted "That's like one of the best movies ever made".

Not one to do things by halves, Madonna's appearance on Fallon's talk show told a wild turn when she crawled across his desk and flashed her butt to the audience.

"Artists are here to disturb the peace," she declared.

And Fallon desperately tried to regain control of his show.

He said: "Life is not just about interviewing kiddies. Don't you want to talk to an adult? Let's have an adult conversation."