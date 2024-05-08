Macklemore performed during Friday Jams Live at Western Springs Stadium in 2022, and returns to New Zealand with two shows this week. Photo / Getty Images

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore played the first of two shows in New Zealand last night, taking to the stage at Wellington’s TSB Arena - and during the performance he debuted his new song Hind’s Hall.

The new single, which he performed live for the first time in the Kiwi capital last night, was inspired by student activism at colleges and universities around the world calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The title of the song refers to the recent incident at Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, where police broke up a pro-Palestine demonstration, reports Time magazine. Students and staff renamed the building Hind’s Hall in reference to Palestinian 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

In the track, Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, raps: “What is threatenin’ about divesting and wantin’ peace?/The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting”.

The song’s music video includes footage of the protests and of political figures who have supported the conflict.

The rapper’s Kiwi fans shared clips of Macklemore performing the song on TikTok yesterday, with one writing: “Macklemore performing Hind’s Hall live for the first time! 8 May 2024. Everyone needs to hear this song.”

Columbia University in the US has long been a site of student protests, from action against the Vietnam War in 1968 to protests against apartheid in South Africa and private prisons, reports Time.

It’s not the first time Macklemore has commented on political issues through his music - he’s perhaps best known for hit songs Thrift Shop with Ryan Lewis and Same Love, which makes a statement on same-sex relationships and celebrates marriage equality. In 2016, the Seattle-born rapper courted further controversy with his track White Privilege II with Jamila Woods.

He showed up in person at a pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC on November 4 last year, following an Instagram post on October 20 in which he revealed he did not claim to be an expert in the decades-long conflict.

Macklemore wrote at the time: “The bombings, kidnappings and murder of the Israeli people carried out by Hamas was horrific in every way imaginable. My heart deeply hurts for the Israelis that lost loved ones to such an abomination.”

But he went on to call for a ceasefire, adding: “But killing innocent humans in retaliation as collective punishment is not the answer. That is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire.”

The rapper will perform once again for his Kiwi fans at Spark Arena in Auckland tonight, May 9.