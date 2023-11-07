Multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore is returning to New Zealand.

We’re feeling rather glorious right now because American rapper and singer Macklemore has just announced two New Zealand shows.

Scheduled for Wellington and Auckland next May, the Grammy Award winning artist is making his highly anticipated return to the country to perform all your favourite hits including Can’t Hold Us, Thrift Shop and Chant featuring popular Australian artist, Tones & I.

Last in New Zealand in 2022 for Friday Jams (Now Fridayz Live), the singer put on a show-stopping performance earning rave reviews and it’s expected his passion for music and exceptional lyricism will once again earn admiration from fans - especially as he will include performances of songs from his latest and third studio album, BEN for the very first time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10am.

Macklemore last performed in New Zealand during Friday Jams Live at Western Springs Stadium last year. Photo / Getty Images

Macklemore - real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty - has become one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. After shooting to fame with his top charting song, Thrift Shop in 2012, he went on to release The Heist with producer Ryan Lewis which quickly earned industry success debuting at number two on the Billboard Top 200 selling 78,000 copies in its first week.

In the years following, the beloved rapper and singer has gone on to release the album Gemini - his first solo album in over 12 years. Also debuting at number two on the Billboard Top 200, the album received glowing reviews and resulted in multiple platinum-certified singles including Glorious (featuring Skylar Grey) and Good Old Days (featuring Kesha).

During his career, Macklemore has won a series of awards including four Grammy Awards, a Billboard Music Award and a People’s Choice Award. He has also acquired a total of 13.2 billion combined streams worldwide and become an undeniable household name.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Macklemore

Where: Wellington and Auckland

When: May 8 and 9, 2024

Tickets: Frontier members pre-sale starts Wednesday, November 15 at 12pm

General sale starts Friday, November 17 at 10am











