Chloe Burrows reveals brutal secret you didn't know about being picked to appear on Love Island. Photo / Instagram

Chloe Burrows has shed light on what it was really like in the debaucherous Love Island villa and has revealed a secret detail about what happens on the UK dating show behind the scenes.

The reality TV star, who appeared in the 2021 season of the ITV2 show, confessed that the “build-up is insane” when you’re in isolation prior to entering the Spanish villa, reports the Daily Mail.

Burrows also let slip a brutal secret about what actually happens to the series’ contestants that fly out to go on Love Island - revealing that the Islanders could get thrown off the show at any moment.

Chatting to Geordie Shore alum Vicky Pattison on The Secret To podcast, the ex-Love Island star described how the singletons are all put on “hold” prior to entering the Majorca villa.

Love Island producers allegedly remind the waiting contestants that they are not guaranteed a spot on the show until they are actually placed in the villa and, apparently, its left to the very last second.

Burrows said: “The build-up is insane! So, they say to you, and I don’t know why they say it, but they remind you the whole time, ‘You’re not in the villa, until you’re in the villa’.

“Even on the morning, they’re like, ‘You’re not in love Island yet’. Like it could all go wrong, and they could fly you home.

“They don’t tell you. You have no clue what’s going on. And I’d heard a couple of people had their [suit]cases got taken and then got given back because they weren’t going in.

“Some people had flown out for like six weeks and didn’t get in!”

The show’s first bombshell then revealed that her friend Millie Court, who won the 2021 Love Island season with then-boyfriend Liam Reardon, was placed on hold longer than she was expecting. The ITV producers have the final decision on who goes in when depending on what is happening inside the villa with the other contestants.

She added: “I remember Millie got told she’d be going in the first few days, and she didn’t come in until the week after. So, she was in hold for about 4 weeks, I think.

The Love Island cast of 2021. Photo / Instagram

“They just wait and see when to drop you in based on what happens in the villa. So, if they don’t think you’re right, then you don’t get dropped and then you get sent home.

“I think Luke [Mabbott] from the South Africa series, he flew out to South Africa, was in hold, and then they flew him back to England and flew back out again.”

Once Burrows was in the villa, the reality star allegedly felt “rattled” by the other Islanders and realised she would need a “thick skin” to make it in the villa.

She revealed: “When you’re in the villa, it’s dog-eat-dog in there! Oh my god! You have to be thick-skinned. Like, you can’t go in there feeling a little bit sensitive.

“I thought I was thick-skinned, and it rattled me. But yeah, I was so concerned, like when do I ever talk about my feelings?

“There’d be tension in the dressing room and it’s like treading on eggshells because you don’t know these people!”

Burrows didn’t have the easiest of starts when she entered the Villa. Coming in as a bombshell, the TV personality chose to pair up with Aaron Francis, resulting in his former partner Shannon Singh being immediately dumped from the island in a shock first recoupling.

Burrows confessed that she “struggled” when she first went on the show and said her experience felt extremely “isolating” to begin with.

“The first two weeks I really struggled”, shared the reality TV star. “I just didn’t really gel. I had a couple of the girls but I came in and took someone’s man – it had been two hours, and someone got dumped! It is what it is! A game’s, a game!

“But in the first couple of weeks, I really struggled with fitting in and gelling. Until Millie and Lucinda came in, I felt really, really isolated.

Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows and Millie Court attend the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland 2022 VIP preview night. Photo / Getty Images

“I wasn’t being true to myself, because I was so conscious about everything. I was on edge the whole time.

“I’d never really felt anxious before, but I would say it was like a kind of anxiety. And then I got royally f****** mugged off into the next century, just before Casa Amor. I was like ‘I’m going home’”.