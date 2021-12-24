Lou and Stan Walker announce pregnancy on social media

The Walkers shared the announcement on social media. Photo / Supplied

Stan Walker and his wife Lou Walker have told social media followers that they are expecting a child.

The musician wrote on Instagram that although the year had probably been the hardest for the duo, they were thankful for everything they have and everything they have done.

"Ending the year with a new beginning…We can't wait to meet our pēpi ❤️❤️❤️" he wrote.

He finished the post by wishing a Meri Kirihimete from the Walkers.

Lou also shared an image celebrating her pregnancy, she wrote that she was going to share a long post about their year "because ohhhh my life it's been a year all right" but said they'll start with how they are finishing - and ended it with a baby emoji.

Walker (Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Tuhourangi, Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Pikiao) this year told the herald his "biggest flex" is his little family, Lou and her son Te Puuwairua.

"Before being a singer, I dreamed of being a dad and a husband," he told the Herald.

"I didn't think I was worthy enough to be that growing up, and then far out, I got everything I ever wanted. It's pretty mean."

The singer, who proposed to his now wife Lou last December, is a stepdad to little Te Puuwairua, and he couldn't be prouder of his little whānau.

"It's the most rewarding thing and the best thing I've ever achieved in my life, to inherit this beautiful boy. That's my son, that's my boy, he will always be the first of everything that I have. When we have more kids, he's the first. That's how we are as Māori. There's no step, half - that's my boy.

And he said then Lou was "just the most incredible mum".