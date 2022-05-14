Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they were expecting a baby last month. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has taken to social media to share the heartbreaking news that she and fiance Sam Asghari have lost their baby.

The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram just one month ago and referred to the baby as a "miracle".

However, today the couple shared the tragic news that Spears suffered a miscarriage during the early stages of pregnancy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the post read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," the couple concluded the post.

Spears shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

In the recent weeks since announcing her pregnancy, Spears had been active on social media posting notes on how she was feeling and how excited she was to know more about her baby.

Spears and Asghari shared the news they were expecting on April 12, with a post revealing the news had taken the couple by surprise.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach?' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly.'

Spears also opened up in the post about suffering from perinatal depression in the past.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn't talk about it back then, but now women talk about it every day!"

Britney concluded: "This time I will be doing yoga every day! Spreading lots of joy and love."

The hitmaker also shares two sons, 15-year-old Jaden and 16-year-old Sean, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears first spoke of wanting another child in June last year during a hearing for her conservatorship. She revealed in a court testimony becoming a mother for a third time was not possible for the Grammy winner while her father still had conservator rights.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Spears went on to tell the court, "I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children."

The singer has always spoken highly of being a mother and told People in 2017, "I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them", and stated there is "nothing more rewarding" than being a mother.