Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

The daughter of Lori Loughlin, who is currently in jail over the college admissions scandal, has finally broken her silence.

During her first media appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed she hasn't spoken to her parents since they were imprisoned.

"It's definitely been really hard not being able to talk to [my mum] but I know she's strong and I know it's a good reflection period. I'm trying to look at the positives and I know that it's a positive that she's in there right now," she said.

The daughter of Lori Loughlin - who is currently in jail over the college admissions scandal - has revealed her parents' reasoning for the scam. Photo / Supplied

"She gets to really rethink everything that happened [and] kind of figure out when she comes out what she wants to do with what she's learned through all of this."

Giannulli also said she isn't angry at her parents for what they've done, and claims that their actions "just came from a place of love."

"I've seen them day in and day out and how they've received all of this. And I know that they've struggled."

"No matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in October to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple called for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The famous couple's sentencing came three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Loughlin and Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were "legitimate donations" and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple's innocence because it would undermine their case.

The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom "Full House" that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."

Prosecutors said Giannulli deserved a tougher sentence because he was "the more active participant in the scheme," while Loughlin "took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit."

The couple funneled money through a sham charity operated by Rick Singer — the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme — to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower, authorities said. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them if they had gone to trial.

Investigators had recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers. In one email, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he needed a picture of their older daughter on a rowing machine in workout clothes "like a real athlete."

Prosecutors said the couple allowed the girls "to become complicit in crime," instructing them to pose on rowing machines for photos and warning their younger daughter not too say too much to her high school counselor to avoid getting caught.

Among the other high-profile parents who have been sent to prison for participating in the scam is "Desperate Housewives" actor Felicity Huffman.

She served nearly two weeks behind bars late last year in the same California prison after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter's entrance exam answers.