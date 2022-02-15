Lorde to guest edit upcoming issue of Viva magazine

Lorde is back in NZ working on a very special project. Photo / Supplied

Originally published on viva.co.nz

Viva magazine's quarterly newsstand magazine is celebrating its seventh edition this autumn, collaborating with a very special guest editor they are thrilled to announce officially from today.

Fresh from the release of her third studio album Solar Power in 2021, Grammy Award-winning singer Lorde has returned to Aotearoa this summer to collaborate on a special passion project with the Viva team as its inaugural guest editor for Viva Magazine – Volume Seven, on sale nationwide from Monday February 28.

In an unprecedented move, the singer has been working closely alongside the team to bring to life a theme based around 'Designing A Better Future'.

"I feel privileged to have been invited to work with the talented team at Viva," says Ella. "We loved putting this issue together, and I learnt a lot. I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Lorde is the inagural guest editor of Viva Magazine. Photo / Ophelia Mikkelson Jones

Viva editor Amanda Linnell says, "We're over the moon to collaborate with Ella on this very special issue. Ella was extremely hands-on, brainstorming story ideas, interviewing creatives, being part of the layout process and so much more. Her generosity of time and spirit towards this issue means it's particularly special. I know our readers will love it. The issue is brimming with great reads, we can't wait for New Zealanders to pick up a copy and enjoy it."

Following its launch in August 2020, Viva's quarterly magazine has gone from strength to strength, winning First Place in the Best Use of Print Award at the INMA Global Media Awards in 2021, and being inducted into Kātoitoi – the Aotearoa Design Archive.

Stay tuned for Viva Magazine – Volume Seven, guest-edited by Lorde, on sale nationwide from Monday, 28 February, 2022.