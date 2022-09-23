Lorde debuted a laidback new look at Fashion Week in Milan. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde debuted a laidback new look at Fashion Week in Milan. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde has debuted a surprising new look at Fashion Week, arriving in style at Prada's spring 2023 show in Milan, Italy today.

She swapped her signature look for something a bit sleeker - and according to Vogue writer Christian Allaire, wasn't instantly recognisable behind black sunglasses.

"She could walk right by you and you wouldn't even know she's the ethereal voice behind Solar Power."

For the show, Lorde donned a sparkly lurex Prada turtleneck dress with a pleated skirt, paired with a grey coat, platform sandals and yellow leather bag.

It's a toned-down look compared to many of those she wore on her Solar Power tour this year, which included corsets and metallic Collina Strada bodysuits.

It comes amid rumours she's in Italy for more than just a Fashion Week appearance, with some speculating she could be in town for a special performance.

Last time she sported a new look, it came with the release of her album Solar Power, when she debuted blonde locks and started wearing more pastel colours.

Storm Reid, Katherine Langford, Michaela Coel, Lorde and Hunter Schafer at Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Over the years her style has progressed from goth to "witchy chic" as her music has developed.

It comes a week after her younger sister Indy Yelich debuted her own original music, releasing her first single Threads last Thursday.

Last month, Lorde had her American fans concerned when she told fans about her pre-show activity.

While performing in Washington DC in August, she told the crowd, "I was lying in the Potomac River … I love to swim in the water where I'm playing, it makes me feel like I know you a bit better, somehow."

While the activity may seem harmless to New Zealanders, NBC reported that the fans' horror is because the Potomac River is contaminated with bacteria such as E.coli, which can come from sewage overflowing from stormwater systems after heavy rain.