Lizzo performs at Auckland's Spark Arena as part of her Special tour. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Lizzo’s former backup dancers who have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the popstar said they are “shocked” by her response denying the allegations, reports the Daily Mail.

The About Damn Time songstress, 35, is being sued by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez for alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Lizzo insisted that she is “not the villain” and that the claims are false, saying her accusers had been warned about their own “inappropriate and unprofessional” behaviour in the past.

The trio told Channel 4 News that they found Lizzo’s denial “disheartening” and have branded her calls for female empowerment and body positivity as “performative”.

Williams said: “Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated.

“I think the overall theme in all this is that our experiences were our experiences and our traumas were our traumas. In bringing that forward, it feels like it was disregarded completely.

The plantiffs - Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams and Arianna Davis are suing Lizzo. Photos / Instagram

“It feels like we were made out to be putting out false allegations when that’s not the case.

“So yes, it was very disheartening to read and feel overlooked especially when she stands for what she stands for in regards to women’s empowerment - being an advocate for mental health - being an advocate for body positivity - and to just further prove that that’s not the case, because nothing was acknowledged in that statement.”

When asked whether Lizzo’s statement was more hurtful because of the way she was a role model to them for such a long time, Davis responded: “It does hurt more. I look up to the fact she was using her platform to address issues that other artists weren’t doing but knowing her now, it was performative.”

Rodriguez added: “I just think it’s disheartening and disappointing [...] It’s shocking to read a statement like that. In her words and the way she’s saying this, it’s invalidating not only our experience that she was there first-hand to witness [...] but also other women who have previously worked with her that have come forward in light of this.

“She mentioned something in this statement [around] protecting women - where was that same sentiment when I stated to her and wanted to talk out things and saying I’m resigning because I feel unsafe, I feel unheard, I’m disrespected.”

Lizzo at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. Photo / Getty Images

Rodriguez was then questioned whether she thinks her lawsuit against Lizzo will undermine the popstar’s activism.

She answered: “I don’t think so. We’re not trying to villainise her - we’re just trying to hold her accountable. We think she is capable of maybe changing the way she goes about things.”

Davis said: “A person can do good things, very good things and those don’t go away. The goodness you put out into the world - it stays there. But two things can be true at the same time.

“Someone that does good things can also do can do bad things and the sentiment applies [...] People have been affected, it’s not just us [...] The consistency of wrongdoing is very telling.”

Williams, Davis and Rodriguez also shed light on why they chose to come forward now on top of addressing the singer’s statement which implied they were disgruntled employees.

Davis said: “I think for me I just want to make it clear that those were not the reasons provided to us in regards to why we were being terminated.

“For my situation in particular, they told me I was being laid off due to budget cuts [...] I even requested to speak to Lizzo on numerous occasions to which her management declined so that sentiment of her saying it was due to that doesn’t hold any real weight to me.”

Lizzo has finally visited Hobbiton after missing out during her 2020 trip to New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

In her statement, Lizzo wrote: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

“l am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”