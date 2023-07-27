Days after posting a clip of herself playing Lord of the Rings song Concerning Hobbits on her recorder, Lizzo has arrived in Hobbiton.

She performed at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday night for the final show of her world tour and now the singer appears to be taking a well-deserved break with her first vacation stop being the iconic Matamata film set.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a series of snaps and videos from her visit, where she even dressed up for the occasion in a Stinson Haus outfit. The all-green outfit was completed with her pounamu necklace that she revealed during her Auckland show was gifted to her at the start of her trip.

Captioning one post “House hunting”, the photos showed the 35-year-old posing in front of a Hobbiton home, while another snap saw her posting with her partner Myke Wright in a doorway.

A second post with the caption, “Lizzolas in her natural habitat …” showed the star playing Howard Shore’s In Dreams from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings soundtrack on her recorder against the breathtaking Matamata backdrop.

It comes after she told ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley ahead of her show that she wanted to go to Hobbiton “so bad” because she didn’t get to go when she visited the country in 2020.

“You don’t even know,” she told the radio hosts, “I want to go so bad, like I didn’t get to go last time, I don’t think we were there long enough.”

Her last visit to the country was in 2020 when she performed at the FOMO festival and saw her visit Piha beach where she posed in a gold bikini.

Hobbiton has become a popular spot for celebrities. Ed Sheeran also visited the film set in February while he was touring the country.

Sheeran surprised guests by playing a impromptu performance of the song he wrote for Peter Jackson’s Hobbit Films, I See Fire.

“Lucky guests on our evening banquet tour tonight got a wonderful surprise. Ed Sheeran had a private dinner but crashed the public one to sing I See Fire,” one TikTok user wrote.