Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she sent X-rated messages to an ex-boyfriend's dad by mistake

Little Mix singer Perri Edwards has revealed that she once sent a string of naughty texts to an ex-boyfriend's dad. Photo / Instagram

Perrie Edwards once accidentally sent raunchy text messages to her ex-boyfriend's dad.

The Woman Like Me hitmaker - who previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik - has admitted she once sent a string of "really naughty" texts to the father of one of her former partners by mistake.

Edwards didn't name the ex-boyfriend in question, but said she was "mortified" to have made the gaffe, as she confessed she couldn't even repeat what she said in the messages because they were so X-rated.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show - which will air on Saturday - she said: "[I sent some to] my ex-boyfriend's dad … by accident. It was the most mortifying moment of my entire life.

"I sent a selfie of my face and loads of messages. I can't even say [what the messages said]. Like really naughty ones. Like really, really naughty messages.

"His mam messaged the next day to say, 'the iCloud is still connected'. It was the most mortifying thing ever, but kind of funny."

The 27-year-old Little Mix star is currently dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and also admitted she'd love to see him get down on one knee and propose to her, as they've been together for four years.

Edwards spoke after hearing how fitness star Joe Wicks proposed to now-wife Rosie during a special private dinner in the Maldives.

When Little Mix were then asked if they would break tradition and propose to their partners, Jade Thirlwall admitted: "I think it's good to do reversal. I asked Jordan [Stephens] out. I think it's 2020, isn't it? We do what we want, don't we?"

But Edwards disagreed and added: "I'd like it to be the traditional way. I hope he's watching this and heard Joe's incredible story. Four years we've been together!"