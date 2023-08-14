American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has upset 20,000 fans with his recent decision. Photo / Greg Bowker

Lionel Richie has upset thousands of fans after making them wait all night long.

The singer was due to perform to a 20,000-person-strong crowd at Madison Square Garden last Saturday, but shockingly cancelled the entire show one hour after it was scheduled to begin.

The New York Post reported the singer - who was set to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire - was forced to make the difficult announcement after his plane was unable to land in New York City due to poor weather conditions.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - the Endless Love singer said he was “so bummed” and promised to reschedule the concert.

Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight. I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday. — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 13, 2023

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas [sic], I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” he wrote adding, “I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday, [August] 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

Following the announcement, video footage from inside the arena showed upset fans booing and starting to leave the iconic venue as a spokesperson could be heard in the background announcing the show was cancelled.

Speaking to the Post, a concertgoer said the decision resulted in “a lot of anger”, with many questioning whether they would return for the rescheduled show.

“We went out of the way to get the weekend off, and now I can’t go on Monday,” said the woman, revealing she had travelled from Long Island for the show. “Does he think it’s easy for me to take off Monday night? This is New York. We work.”

Another fan told the US news outlet they were frustrated by the news and said the weather was not a fair excuse.

“You can’t sell out Madison Square Garden and [cancel due to] a weather issue. I’m frustrated and I’m concerned — I think it might be something else. I’m worried that it’s something else and that [the weather] was an excuse,” the woman said.

Elsewhere, many disappointed fans took to the social media platform X, telling the star he should have planned ahead. “Sounds like bad planning on your part Lionel Richie, trying to fly in at the last minute. I’ll take a refund please – no thanks to Monday!” one person said.

While another added, “No respect for your fans! You are no Taylor Swift. Do better. You could have driven from Boston.”