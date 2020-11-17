Lindsay Lohan wants to star in the Mean Girls sequel

After a recent reunion with the cast of "Mean Girls," Lindsay Lohan is looking forward to what comes next for the beloved comedy. Photo / Supplied

Lindsay Lohan thinks it would be an "honour" to star in a 'Mean Girls' sequel.

The 34-year-old actress appeared in the teen comedy as high school newbie Cady Heron with Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in 2004 and has teased there is something in development, which she would love to be a part of after recently virtually reuniting with the cast.

Speaking on the 'Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast with Dina Lohan & Chanel Omari', she said: "I mean, I know that they're going to do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it."

"Obviously, it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn't air part of this, but it felt like it was, we'd all just seen each other the day before."

"It still feels like we know each other so well because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it's been working with each other. That it's been so continuous over the years."

"That it's, it feels like we're all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun. And it was really, really amazing about it!"

Lindsay has also been considering broadening her acting skills on Broadway after she previously starred on the stage in 'Speed-The-Plow' in London back in 2014 and wants to become a "triple-threat" star.

She said: "I would definitely consider Broadway. I mean, I did 'Speed-The-Plow' in the West End in London. So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway, off-Broadway and I'm not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do Broadway. I love the amazing triple-threat sing, dance, act!"

Lindsay also wants to act in a television series and particularly wants to work with Ryan Murphy after he recently developed the Netflix horror series 'Ratched' - which is a prequel to the story told in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'.

She said: "Now he's someone I would love to work with. I did 'Glee' quickly with him, but I would love to do a full series or movie within Him, but I loved 'Ratched!"